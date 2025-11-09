iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Stock Holdings Increased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871,085 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,882,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,841,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,863 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,450,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,005,000 after buying an additional 361,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.22 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.