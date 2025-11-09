Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,682 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,353 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $409.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.55 and a 200-day moving average of $429.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.