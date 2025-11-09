Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $53.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.2917.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,890,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,924,000 after acquiring an additional 598,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,875,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,961,000 after purchasing an additional 397,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $862,722,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,677,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,424,000 after buying an additional 167,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,834,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,076,000 after buying an additional 2,044,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

