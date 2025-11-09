City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHCO. Zacks Research downgraded City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

Get City alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHCO

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $120.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. City has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. City had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.33%.The company had revenue of $81.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that City will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in City by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in City in the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.