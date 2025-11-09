Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 26,177 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,177 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 217.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $30.41 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVYO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $173,006.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 431,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,414.60. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $3,980,376.47. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,741,781 shares of company stock worth $180,719,288 in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

