Rathbones Group PLC Has $84.24 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,363 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $84,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,667,344,000 after purchasing an additional 434,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after buying an additional 2,309,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,621,000 after buying an additional 285,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after buying an additional 88,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,971,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average of $206.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

