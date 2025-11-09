Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

BNTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price target on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.67, a current ratio of 54.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $335.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infinitum Asset Management LLC increased its position in Benitec Biopharma by 435.7% during the first quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 181,391 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 137,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 219.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

