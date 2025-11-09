Summit X LLC Has $35.62 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit X LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $35,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $121.32 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

