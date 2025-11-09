Summit X LLC Invests $877,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
STIP opened at $102.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.