Summit X LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Summit X LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,160,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,330,000 after buying an additional 2,060,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,109,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

