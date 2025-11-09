Promising Mining Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 8th

IREN, MP Materials, Caterpillar, Cipher Mining, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies that explore for, develop, and extract natural resources—like gold, copper, silver, other metals, and industrial minerals—and represent ownership in those firms. Investors use them to gain exposure to commodity prices and potential upside, but they tend to be more volatile and carry operational, geopolitical, and regulatory risks tied to production, reserves, and commodity cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MP

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Featured Articles