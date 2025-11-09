Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Issues Earnings Results

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.72, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. Array Digital Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

Array Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 3.0%

AD opened at $46.25 on Friday. Array Digital Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -154.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,298.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas W. Chambers sold 93,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $7,069,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,552. The trade was a 84.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Array Digital Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $82.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Array Digital Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Array Digital Infrastructure

