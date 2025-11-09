iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,642 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

