Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Announces Earnings Results

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.43), Zacks reports. Global Partners had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 0.64%.The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. Global Partners has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.15%.

In related news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $462,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 130,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,714,514.64. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Global Partners by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $862,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

