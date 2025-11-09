Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 290.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Welltower by 19.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.93.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $190.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.11. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.