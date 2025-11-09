Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3,104.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,093,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $56.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

