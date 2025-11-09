Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 159.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.