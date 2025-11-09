Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,623,000 after buying an additional 3,519,370 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $674,566,000 after buying an additional 2,861,988 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 275.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,933,000 after buying an additional 1,914,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,624,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,770,336,000 after buying an additional 1,680,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.09%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

