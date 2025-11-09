True Wealth Design LLC Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5,318.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $97.63.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.Nasdaq’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

