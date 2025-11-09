MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 37.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 914.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,930,869.56. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of MTZ opened at $200.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $224.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. MasTec’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

Read Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.