Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 579 shares of company stock valued at $454,188. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $824.75 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $800.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $818.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.76.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

