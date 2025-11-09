Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.78 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,494.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,152 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 92,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,501 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

