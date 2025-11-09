CACI International, Inc. $CACI Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 291.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 110.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter worth $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 180.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,038,971.52. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $589.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $519.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. CACI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $596.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $670.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $567.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CACI International from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CACI International from $535.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.75.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

