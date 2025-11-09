King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $73.79 Million Stock Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Cameco worth $73,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $110.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CLSA assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.