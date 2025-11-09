Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARAY. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Accuray from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Accuray alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accuray

Accuray Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Accuray has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams & Novak LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 12.3% in the third quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 77,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accuray by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 15.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Accuray by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Accuray by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.