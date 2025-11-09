Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Agricultural Mortgage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, insider Gregory Ramsey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.71, for a total value of $310,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,700.35. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $60,091.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,007.88. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,017 shares of company stock worth $1,240,807 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 420,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,581.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $5,916,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,856,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

