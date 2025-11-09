Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $459.39 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $8.47 billion and $344.91 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $459.39 or 0.00449557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102,186.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.35 or 0.00485726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $599.22 or 0.00586394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00099831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00015767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.