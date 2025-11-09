Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $945.42 Thousand

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $945.42 thousand worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101,463.86 or 0.99292381 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 151,026,221 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 149,669,670.97374474. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.05533974 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $973,613.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.