CSM Advisors LLC Takes $13.39 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 62,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 259,842 shares of company stock valued at $57,857,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $217.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

