Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $6.22 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $592.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

