King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $600.81 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,748,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,741 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Oracle worth $600,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.9%

ORCL opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

