King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 95,796 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95,796 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $222,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $988,822,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,536.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $232,767,000 after buying an additional 983,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after buying an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $115,096,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.37. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

