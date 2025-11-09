Midwest Trust Co Makes New $18.61 Million Investment in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 92,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,608,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.53.

NYSE:ALL opened at $202.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.19.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

