Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 40,480 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CocaCola Stock Up 2.2%
KO opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.
CocaCola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
