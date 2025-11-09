Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 52.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 21.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Saia from $371.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.67.

Shares of SAIA opened at $282.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.00. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $587.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

