Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Stake Lowered by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,681 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 612,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,855,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $132.99. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $802.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.71.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,245.48. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

