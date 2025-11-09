Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,777 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 64.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 138.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 119.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The company had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.38.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

