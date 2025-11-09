iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Summit Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Finland raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $674.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The firm has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $668.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.