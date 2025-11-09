iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Summit Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Finland raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $674.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The firm has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $668.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.81.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
