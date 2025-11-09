Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,485,307.38. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,739.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,607.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,668.68. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

