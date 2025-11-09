Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in CRH by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $121.99.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

