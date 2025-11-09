Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,410,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 343,406 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 706,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,718,000 after buying an additional 340,107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 363,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,892,000 after buying an additional 185,184 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 139.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after buying an additional 174,545 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

