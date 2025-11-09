Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.