Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,028 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,687 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,437,000 after acquiring an additional 913,516 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.