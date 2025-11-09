Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 658,835.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,284,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,532 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 429.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,990,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VTHR opened at $295.79 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $303.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.33.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.6262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 110.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

