Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,663 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,137 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,211 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,374 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,674 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,638,000 after buying an additional 103,682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Up 1.9%

Thor Industries stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

