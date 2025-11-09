NuScale Power Corporation $SMR Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,039 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,598,000 after acquiring an additional 512,618 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,158 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth about $14,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $57.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. NuScale Power’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $3,479,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock valued at $605,953,415 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

