Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 38,276 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $BBCB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Free Report) by 138.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,276 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBCB opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $46.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

