Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,124,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,338,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,883,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,804,913,000 after purchasing an additional 617,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $781,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,116 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.02%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

