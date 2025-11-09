Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $219,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

