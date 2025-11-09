Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Smith-Midland Corp. $SMID

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Smith-Midland Corp. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMID. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Smith-Midland by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Smith-Midland by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,811,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,014 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Smith-Midland

In other Smith-Midland news, major shareholder Rodney I. Smith sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $564,812.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 534,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,106,878.64. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Russell Bruner sold 6,000 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $234,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,561.64. The trade was a 47.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $853,081 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith-Midland Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:SMID opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.88. Smith-Midland Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55.

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smith-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Smith-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Smith-Midland Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

